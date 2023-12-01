Matthew Wade became the first Australian wicketkeeper to complete 50 catches in T20I cricket, during the India vs Australia 4th T20I in Raipur on December 1. Wade, who has been captaining Australia in the series, got to this mark when he took a catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav off the bowling of Ben Dwarshuis. Wade is also the fifth designated wicketkeeper to achieve this milestone after Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler, MS Dhoni and Kenya's Irfan Karim. Ruturaj Gaikwad Becomes Fastest Indian to Score 4000 Runs in T20s, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2023.

Matthew Wade Completes 50 Catches

Most catches as Keeper in T20Is :- 76 - Quinton de Kock 59 - Jos Buttler 57 - MS Dhoni 51- Ifran Karim 50 - Matthew Wade pic.twitter.com/4u29CuaXI1 — Sports News Cricket (@sports_new92609) December 1, 2023

