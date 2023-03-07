Delhi Capitals gets off to a great start again as Meg Lanning gives another solid start thanks to her quickfire half-century. In a considerably difficult pitch she took on a fast bowler like Shabnim Ismail and scored at a brisk pace to bring up her consecutive second fifty. She also hit her trademark cuts to the left arm spinner through backward point.

Meg Lanning Scores Consecutive Half-Century

Fifty & Counting! 👏👏 Skipper Lanning is leading from the front in some style 👌👌 Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/Yp7UtgDkCN#TATAWPL | #DCvUPW pic.twitter.com/EmRVg0D68Y — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 7, 2023

