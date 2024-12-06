Mitchell Starc had the final laugh against Yashasvi Jaiswal, who sledged the veteran pacer in the Perth Test with his 'You Are Too Slow Comment' by dismissing the young sensation on Day 1 of the Pink-Ball Test. Starc trapped Jaiswal on the very first ball of the match, which struck the batter on the pads, which looked to be crashing on the leg stump. Mitchell Starc Praises 'Fearless' Yashasvi Jaiswal Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024: Responds to 'You Are Bowling Too Slow' Comment Made By Indian Batter (Watch Video).

Mitchell Starc Gets Yashasvi Jaiswal For Duck

