Veteran speedster Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket. The left-arm speedster shared the news of his retirement on his social media handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, December 14. The former Pakistan national cricket team cricketer represented his country in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20Is. The 32-year-old bagged 119 wickets in Tests, 81 in ODIs, and 71 scalps in T20Is. The left-arm pacer retired in December 2020 but came back in March 2024 to play in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June. After Pakistan's poor show in the T20 World Cup 2024, Amir once again announced his retirement. Mohammad Amir Expresses Surprise Over Fakhar Zaman's Exclusion From Pakistan's Upcoming White-Ball Tours Of Australia and Zimbabwe.

Mohammad Amir Announces Retirement

Announcement of my retirement from international cricket 🏏. pic.twitter.com/CsPfOTGY6O — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) December 14, 2024

