Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) visit M Chinnaswamy Stadium to play game 10 of the IPL 2024 Season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). It was not only a match between two top teams in the competition but tensions were high considering some individual rivalries. The biggest and most explosive one of which was between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. Even before the match, KKR shared a picture of two passionate and aggressive cricketers in the same frame. While fans sent mixed reactions to it, they certainly cherished the moment when both players came face to face during the strategic timeout and hugged each other. Both players were seen smiling and chatting also. Sunil Narine Completes 500 Matches in T20s, Achieves Feat During RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir Hug and Chat

Virat Kohli hugs Gautam Gambhir in the Time-Out 🫂 pic.twitter.com/yxLXWDOd4r — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) March 29, 2024

Moment of the Day

Moment of the Day ❤️💜 Virat Kohli hugs Gautam Gambhir during Timeoutpic.twitter.com/Qag8S5ZKW3 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 29, 2024

‘Unexpected’ for some fans

Great Gesture for Young Fans

Gambhir came in strategic time out to hug 👑 #Kohli. What a gesture for young fans from the knockouts maestro.#RCBvKKR#TATAIPL2024pic.twitter.com/RrCpooAx1n — Mustafa (@mustafamasood23) March 29, 2024

Pic of the Day

PIC OF THE DAY. ❤️ - The Hug moments of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir at Chinnaswamy#ViratKohli #GautamGambhir #KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/sdnJCyg9BN — ❥🅰ƝƘƖT🖤 (@its_anku_) March 29, 2024

Fans experience brotherhood

Video of the Day

Video of the day: Virat Kohli hugs Gautam Gambhir during the Time-Out. pic.twitter.com/rHJ7AiYvW3 — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) March 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)