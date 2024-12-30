The Afghanistan national cricket team and Zimbabwe national cricket team played against each other on the Boxing Day Test at the Queens Sports Club. While both sides recorded their highest scores in the Test inning, they combined to score another record – Most centuries on the Boxing Day Test. six different batters, three from each side scored hundreds setting a record for the Most Test centuries on the Boxing Day Test. In Zimbabwe’s first innings Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, and Brian Bennett scored centuries for Zimbabwe. In response, Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi scored double centuries while Afsar Zazai scored a century for Afghanistan. Afghanistan Record Its Highest Ever Test Total in Single Innings Courtesy Rahmat Shah And Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Double Centuries, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024 .

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st Test 2024 Set Record forMost Centuries on Boxing Day Test

🚨Record Alert🚨 The Test match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan has witnessed the most centuries in Boxing Day Test history🤯 — Hamad Chaudhry (@iaChaudhary05) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)