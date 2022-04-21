MS Dhoni rolled back the days with a sensational finish as Chennai Super Kings trumped Mumbai Indians by three wickets in IPL 2022 to notch up their second victory this season on April 21, Thursday. Dhoni scored a quickfire 28 off 13 balls as CSK clinched a thrilling victory on the last ball of the game. Daniel Sams was Mumbai Indians' best bowler with figures of 4/30. The five-time champions suffered their seventh loss this season, remaining winless.

