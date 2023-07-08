Meta has launched a new social media app named 'Threads' and everyday more and more people and celebrities are joining the new platform. MS Dhoni is not very well known to be active on social media and for the last few years he has rarely used any platform. After his 42nd birthday, a few fans have spotted his account in the Threads platform and immediately shared their reactions on it. MS Dhoni Thanks Fans For Their Wishes, Shares Glimpses of Celebrating Special Occasion of 42nd Birthday With His Pets (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Joins Threads

Wow I can't Believe MS Dhoni is On Threads App #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/tOAeaRqoIP — Pandu Raj (@CSKianPanduRaj) July 8, 2023

New Social Media Account of MS Dhoni

A Return Gift

The Bestest Idol?? The Bestest Idol. After so many years,saying thank you to everyone by posting a reel on Instagram and have also created an account on threads he have given a return gift @MSDhoni ❤️ I love you 7000 Thala:) PS- That Thanks A Lot Of him>>> pic.twitter.com/QeOhM3wlf3 — Anjali ⋆ (@imAnjali77) July 8, 2023

A Treat to Fans

MS Dhoni glimpse of appearance is enough to break the internet. Plus icing on the cake he has joined threads! A treat to his fans!! 🤗 Mahi way of celebration🎉🎊#MSDhoni #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni #Threadsapp #threadsvstwitter #threadapp pic.twitter.com/k3NP5uSFUm — Rukshi Khan (@Rukshi_khan_) July 8, 2023

Surprise

