Another cricket gets ruled out for the remainder of the IPL 2024 and this time it is Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod, who sustained an injury in his forearm. Mumbai Indians have signed Saurashtra wicket-keeper batter Harvik Desai as a replacement. The 24-year-old Harvik has a century in all three formats of the game and was a member of the India U19 team that won the World Cup in 2018. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Batter Tim David Praises Hardik Pandya, Says MI Captain Is ‘The Glue That Kept Us Together Against Delhi Capitals’.

Mumbai Indians Name Harvik Desai As Injured Vishnu Vinod

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)