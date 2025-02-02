'New Sharma Ji Ka Beta Has Taken Over...' Fans Laud Abhishek Sharma With Funny Memes As He Smashes 37-Ball Century in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025

India national cricket team young opener Abhishek Sharma showcased his class with the bat during the fifth T20I against the England national cricket team at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The explosive opener smashed the second-fastest T20I century for his country. Abhishek Sharma achieved this milestone in just 37 deliveries. He joined Rohit Sharma, who has the fastest T20I century for India. After hitting a magnificent century, Abhishek Sharma's meme went viral with some fans saying, 'New Sharma ji ka beta has taken over.' Here are the viral memes. Abhishek Sharma Scores Second Fastest Century by an Indian Batsman, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 in Mumbai.

New Sharma Ji Ka Beta

What an inning by Abhishek Sharma 🔥🔥 New “Sharma ji ka beta” has taken over Indian Cricket World after Rohitman Sharma 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/J1tKHYswms — Akshh (@akshspeak) February 2, 2025

Hilarious!

England Bowlers Against Abhishek Sharma 😎 pic.twitter.com/7C5FZyXf6B — SenTamil Selvan (@ISentamilSelvan) February 2, 2025

Abhishek Sharma on Fire

From One Sharma to Another

Rohit Sharma in 35 balls, Abhishek Sharma in 37 balls. From One sharma to Another. #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/wHKitFOkcP — Abhay 🍕 (@KaunHaiAbhay) February 2, 2025

Abhishek Sharma Batting Against England

Abhishek Sharma batting today pic.twitter.com/e3Rjstbcw7 — Rohit !!! (@CricRo_24) February 2, 2025

Just Sharma Things

Fastest T20I hundred in international only has Sharma. Abhishek Sharma (37) balls& Rohit Sharma (35) balls. Just Sharmies Thing 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KmCnA4wM2H — Vinod R Vishwakarma (@we_knowd) February 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)