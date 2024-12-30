The New Zealand national cricket team have now secured an easy win over the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the second T20I which means the Black Caps are the winners of the T20I series with one match to go. New Zealand opting to bat first posted a fighting total of 186/5. Mitchell Hay smashed a few runs at the end for the Black Caps to take them to this total. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 141 and lost the match by 45 runs. Jacob Duffy completed a four-wicket haul. Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner scalped a couple of wickets each and even the other bowlers helped to stop the flow of runs which came in as an advantage for New Zealand in the end. NZ vs SL 1st T20I 2024: Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, and Jacob Duffy Star For Hosts As New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka by Eight Runs.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Result

Series secured! Career-best T20I figures from Jacob Duffy (4-15) turning the game again with the ball, with support from Mitchell Santner (2-22) and Matt Henry (2-31). Scorecard | https://t.co/7h7R8dYvTv 📲 #NZvSL #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/iM9bWtpRj6— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 30, 2024

