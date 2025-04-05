The New Zealand national cricket team humiliated the Pakistan national cricket team by winning the NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 and doing a whitewash victory in the New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI series 2025. The Black Caps had also defeated the Pakistan cricket team in the NZ vs PAK T20I series 2025 4-1. New Zealand lost the third ODI by 43 runs. After two successive series decided one-way, cricket fans took to their official 'X' account to post some hilarious memes. New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 43 Runs in NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025; Rhys Mariu and Michael Bracewell's Fifties, Ben Sears' Five-Wicket Haul Power Black Caps to 3-0 Whitewash.

Mohammad Rizwan 'Lurning' and Earning:

Lurning and Earing Ft.Mohammad Rizwan pic.twitter.com/wihtYckjbN — Zubair Shakeel Wani (@ZubiTalks) April 5, 2025

A Fun Banter on Power Cut at Stadium During NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025:

Imam-ul-Haq's Injury:

Criticizing Babar Azam:

Dig at Officials:

Mohsin Naqvi - Aaqib Javed Brothers of destruction 🤝 RIP Pakistan Cricket #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/PBQtpEbOYy — Asad 🇵🇸 (@A_sadkermit) April 5, 2025

