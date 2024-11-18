November 19 is a day that the India national cricket team fans will not forget in a long time to come. Rohit Sharma and his men had a sensational ODI World Cup 2023 en route to the final where they were beaten by Australia in a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Among the many defeats that India have had over the years against Australia or any other opposition, this was something that fans have found difficult to forget as the team was close to winning what would have been a third ODI World Cup title. A day before the first anniversary of that loss, November 19 memes have gone viral on social media as fans painfully recalled the defeat. On Which Channel India vs Australia Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 Test Series Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Relatable

Aisa calender hi nahi chahiye jo 19th November jaisa manhoos din dikhaye... pic.twitter.com/KXlZDUG9Zz — kevaldukh (@sarcasticcguyy) November 18, 2024

Fan Painfully Recalls November 19 Defeat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @newd.aynewmemes

Another Fan Expressing Same Emotion Recalling November 19 Loss

November 19 feels like the love you gave to someone who couldn't return it pic.twitter.com/7lCeHoAU9e — Parꪜ🧋 (@arrestagarkar) November 17, 2024

'19 November ki Kaali Raat'

'Unseen Pic from November 19'

'Unforgettable November 19'

