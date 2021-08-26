The ICC has shared a post celebrating India's exemplary win in the U19 World Cup, 2012 and praised skipper Unmukt Chand for his astounding feat of going unbeaten at 111 against Australia in Townsville. The Men in Blue claimed their third World Cup victory nine years back and ICC recalled their terrific performance. The International Cricket Council also lauded their efforts by posting the team's happy picture with the Indian flag.

Have a Look at ICC's picture of India's U19 World Cup Team:

Terrific in Townsville! ☀️ Skipper Unmukt Chand struck an unbeaten 111 as India claimed their third Under-19 Cricket World Cup on this day in 2012 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/oExG0YU3MK — ICC (@ICC) August 26, 2021

