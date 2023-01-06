New Zealand are now in a very good position in the PAK vs NZ 2nd Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan started the day with an overnight score of 0-2. They added 125 runs in the first session of day 5 but kept on losing important wickets. Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell have picked two wickets each for the visiting side. New Zealand are now only five wickets away from a Test series victory in Pakistan. Veteran wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed and first innings' star, Saud Shakeel are currently at the crease. Pakistan ODI Squad vs New Zealand: Haris Sohail, Shan Masood Recalled As PCB Announce Team for Three-Match Series Against Kiwis.

PAK vs NZ 2nd Test Day 5 Lunch

Pakistan have lost half their side but Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed have steadied the ship! Which way will the match swing? 👀#WTC23 | #PAKvNZ | 📝 https://t.co/5TMMWQ0jQl pic.twitter.com/suYRMrEZG5 — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2023

