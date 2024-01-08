After facing a whitewash in a three-match Test series against Australia, the Pakistan cricket team has now arrived in Aukland ahead of their five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The training will begin tomorrow as per the social media post shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The first T20I of NZ vs PAK five-match series will be played on January 12. Mohammad Rizwan has been crowned as the new vice-captain for Pakistan's T20I side. High-Performance Coach Grant Bradburn Parts Ways With Pakistan Cricket Team Ahead of NZ vs PAK T20Is.

Pakistan team arrives in Auckland

Pakistan team arrives in Auckland from Sydney 🛬 Training for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand will start tomorrow 🏏#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/XNXDYSHdSJ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 8, 2024

