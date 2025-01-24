After a brisk start to his innings, Rohit Sharma fell victim to former Mumbai Indians teammate Yudhvir Singh during the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match on Day 2, giving his wicket to the young pacer. Sharma looking to chip the bowler over the mid-on region, got into playing the shot early, where a change of pace by Singh was enough to induce the false shot. After his dismissal, Rohit could be seen walking irritatedly back into the pavilion. Rohit Sharma Fails To Capitalise On Start, Departs After A Quickfire 28 During Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match.

Rohit Sharma Chips Catch Straight To Fielder

Rohit couldn't even face the domestic bowler 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TyPEwPe7SG — 🇮🇳🐐 (@Proteinkohl1i) January 24, 2025

