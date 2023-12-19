Pat Cummins made history on Tuesday, December 19 when he became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League, being sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a sum of Rs 20.5 crore. The Australian captain has had a dream year, winning the World Test Championship, and ICC World Cup 2023, retaining the Ashes away from home and now, becoming the costliest player in IPL history. After Cummins was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for that big an amount, fans flooded social media with funny memes and jokes. See some of them below. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Get List of Sold and Unsold Players.

Haha

True

Pat Cummins @ IPL Auction 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/ZWkINM0y4N — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 19, 2023

Hilarious

Pat Cummins ki family pic.twitter.com/tNXPKYztMc — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 19, 2023

Here Comes The Money!

Pat Cummins after becoming the most expensive player in IPL history. He sold SRH at 20.50 cr#iplauction2024 #IPL2024Auction pic.twitter.com/xBzROZ1YUU — Ambani jiii (@ambani_jiii) December 19, 2023

Pat Cummins Right Now

Funny

Pat Cummins leaving auction with 20.5 cr pic.twitter.com/NBi45EXuqr — Taha (@tahaactually) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)