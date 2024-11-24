Shreyas Iyer has become the most expensive player ever to be sold at an Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Shreyas Iyer is captain of the IPL 2024 winning side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals were in a tight battle, but Delhi backed down. Punjab Kings will have Shreyas Iyer on their squad for the IPL 2025 season for the price of INR 26.75 crore. It is a good addition to the PBKS squad for the IPL 2025 as they can utilise them as a good batsman and a good skipper as well. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer Goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 Crore, Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL History.

Shreyas Iyer Joins Punjab Kings for IPL 2025

𝙃𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙘 𝙎𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙐𝙣𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 🔓 Say hello 👋 to the 𝙈𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙀𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 in the history of #TATAIPL 🔝 Punjab Kings have Shreyas Iyer on board for a handsome 𝗜𝗡𝗥 𝟮𝟲.𝟳𝟱 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗲#TATAIPLAuction | @ShreyasIyer15 | @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/z0A1M9MD1Z — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

