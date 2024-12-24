Veteran Indian shuttler PV Sindhu tied the knot with Venkata Datta Sai in a traditional Telugu ceremony held in Udaipur on December 22. The wedding was surrounded by close family and friends as the couple marked their new journey in the serene beauty of Udaipur. On December 24, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu shared several glimpses of the grand wedding on her social media 'X' (formerly Twitter), delighting fans and well-wishers alike. PV Sindhu Wedding Pic: India's Ace Shuttler Marries Fiance Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur.

PV Sindhu Shares Glimpses of Her Wedding

