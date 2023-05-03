Royal Challengers Bangalore star Rajat Patidar has been previously ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2023 due to injury in his heels which had to be operated. The cricketer has underwent a succesful surgery and currently on his way to recovery. Patidar has shared a picture of him from hospital beds and assured fans that he is on his way to recovery and seeked prayers from them.

Rajat Patidar Provides Health Update

Just wanted to give a quick update to all my supporters out there. I recently underwent surgery for an injury that has been troubling me for a while now, but I'm happy to say that it went well and I'm on the road to recovery! Thank you all for prayers ❤️. Your RP pic.twitter.com/jSKiTwGr8q — Rajat Patidar (@rrjjt_01) May 3, 2023

