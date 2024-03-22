Rajat Patidar's poor form with the bat continued during the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match. Patidar wasn't able to handle the extra bounce of the ball against Chennai Super Kings bowler Mustafizur Rahman. Patidar tried to push at the ball but in the end, edged it and handed over an easy catch to MS Dhoni. Glenn Maxwell Wicket Video: Star Batsman Caught by MS Dhoni Off Deepak Chahar During CSK vs RCB IPL 2024

Rajat Patidar's Poor Form Continues

All Happening Here! Faf du Plessis ✅ Rajat Patidar ✅ Glenn Maxwell ✅@ChennaiIPL bounced back & in some style 👏 👏#RCB are 3 down for 42 in 6 overs! Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/4j6FaLF15Y#TATAIPL |… pic.twitter.com/tyBRQJDtWY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2024

