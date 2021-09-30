Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed headlines after an altercation with Eoin Morgan during Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021 clash. The altercation happened after Ashwin tried stealing an extra run and was slammed in the name of 'spirit of cricket'. Shane Warne too had chipped in with his views and slammed the Indian spinner for the same. Now, Ashwin has posted a long note on social media and has spoken his heart. He questioned his critics and asked them on what basis was he labelled disgraceful. Here's the long Twitter thread.

1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh. 2. Will I run if I see it!? Of course I will and I am allowed to. 3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was? Of course NOT. — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2021

Here's the video of the incident

