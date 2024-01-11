Ravichandran Ashwin came up with an epic response after a fan replied to his post for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Ashwin, who avidly follows India's matches, shared a picture of him watching the IND vs AFG 1st T20I and wrote, "Year of the World T 20. The race to Challenge England for the Crown." A fan then took to that post on 'X' and commented, "you coming back again just before WC is fixed." Ashwin did not let that pass and came up with a 'Hahahah' response to that comment. For the uninitiated, Ashwin had returned to India's ODI squad just before the ICC World Cup. Rohit Sharma Forgets Name of Fourth Player Left Out of India’s Playing XI vs Afghanistan During 1st T20I 2024 Toss (Watch Video).

See Ravichandran Ashwin's Response

Hahahahah — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 11, 2024

