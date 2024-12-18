Legendary all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his international retirement after the conclusion of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 in Brisbane. During the post-match presentation, Ashwin confirmed his retirement decision. The legendary cricketer has played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is for India. The great cricketer picked up 537, 156, and 72 wickets, respectively, in all three formats. The great spinner has been the match-winner for his country in Test cricket, especially in Test cricket. Ashwin is recognised as one of the finest off-spinners in modern-day cricket. Travis Head Injury Update: Michael Vaughan Confirms Star Australia Batter To Miss Fielding in India's Second Innings During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Ravichandran Ashwin Announces Retirement

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙬𝙞𝙣 🫡 A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation 👏👏 The ace spinner and #TeamIndia's invaluable all-rounder announces his retirement from international cricket. Congratulations on a legendary career, @ashwinravi99 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/swSwcP3QXA — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2024

