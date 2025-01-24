Ravindra Jadeja starred with a total of 12 wickets as Saurashtra defeated Delhi by 10 wickets in just two days, in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 on January 24. The all-rounder, much like the other India national cricket team stars was making his return to Ranji Trophy and showed why he was so crucial with an impressive performance in Rajkot. Ravindra Jadeja took 5/66 in the first innings as Delhi were bowled out for 188 and backed it up with a seven-wicket haul in the second innings when Delhi could manage just 94 runs. He also dismissed India teammate Rishabh Pant (1 & 17) in both the innings of the match. Shardul Thakur Responds to India Test Cricket Team Snub After Heroics for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2024–25, Says ‘When Someone Has Quality; He Should Be Given More Chances’.

Ravindra Jadeja Stars as Saurashtra Beat Delhi in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

