Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost the first-ever super over in the Women's Premier League history. The Smriti Mandhana-led side lost the super over by five runs against the Deepti Sharma-led UP Warriorz in Bengaluru on Monday. Talking about the match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru made 180/6 after Ellyse Perry's fantastic knock. While chasing, Sophie Ecclestone's late assault helped UP Warriorz to take the match in the Super Over. The Warriorz made 8 runs in the super over after Bengaluru speedster Kim Garth bowled a lovely over. While chasing, captain Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh looked clueless against Sophie Ecclestone. The spinner helped the UP Warriorz win the thriller by five runs. Here are some of the viral memes after Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a defeat in the Super Over. UP Warriorz Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Super Over Thriller in WPL 2025; Sophie Ecclestone Stars as Deepti Sharma and Co Defeat Defending Champions.

