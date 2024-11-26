The two-day, action-packed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, concluded on Monday. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who remained conservative on Day 1, signed some good cricketers in their squad on Day 2. RCB signed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for INR 10.75 crore, along with Tim David and Romario Shepherd, who were two of their significant picks on Day 2. Interestingly, RCB's strategy during the IPL 2025 mega auction invited fans to make several RCB funny memes. Let's look at some of the viral memes and jokes on RCB. IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Round-up and Highlights: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest Player to Have an IPL Contract, Rishabh Pant Breaks IPL Record to Become Most Expensive Player, Check Sold and Unsold Players at Bidding Event in Jeddah.

Hilarious!

Fans Not Happy With Bengaluru After They Let Got Will Jacks

A Team full of All-Rounders

Is it True?

Any Guesses For Worst Performing Team?

Hilarious

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)