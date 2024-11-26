The two-day, action-packed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, concluded on Monday. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who remained conservative on Day 1, signed some good cricketers in their squad on Day 2. RCB signed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for INR 10.75 crore, along with Tim David and Romario Shepherd, who were two of their significant picks on Day 2. Interestingly, RCB's strategy during the IPL 2025 mega auction invited fans to make several RCB funny memes. Let's look at some of the viral memes and jokes on RCB. IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Round-up and Highlights: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest Player to Have an IPL Contract, Rishabh Pant Breaks IPL Record to Become Most Expensive Player, Check Sold and Unsold Players at Bidding Event in Jeddah.

Hilarious!

if rcb needs 20run from there bowler fare chance rcb gonna win🤣❤️‍🩹 — kumar ashutosh (@AshuSaan) November 25, 2024

Fans Not Happy With Bengaluru After They Let Got Will Jacks

RCB chased Tim David, had the RTM, but didn’t use it for Will Jacks. Truly a team full of betrayals, yet somehow, they have one of the most loyal fanbases Akash walked up to shake hands with the RCB mgmt, indirectly trolling them#ipl2025auction#IPL2025pic.twitter.com/FW11ylE2pU — Niranjan Rajpurohit (@NIIKSDRAJ) November 25, 2024

A Team full of All-Rounders

Is it True?

Did MI requested for Jacks ? I think MI badly wanted Jacks at any cost. Why couldn’t MI just bid for David and RCB for Jacks while both agreeing not to involve in each others bidding ? Something fishy 😏@RCBTweets@mipaltanhttps://t.co/5JmYaeD1BE — Vinay Kamble (@vinay_kamble_vk) November 25, 2024

Any Guesses For Worst Performing Team?

Best performing team - SRH Worst performing team - RCB Steal buy - Glenn Phillips Too expensive buy - Venkatesh Iyer 💯 — YS Jagan Army ®️ (@YSJaganAarmy) November 25, 2024

Hilarious

Let's all laugh at RCB Management 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XKDjuF7V5t — Param (@param170530) November 25, 2024

