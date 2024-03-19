Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to begin their campaign in IPL 2024 and ahead of that they will release their new kit for the season in the RCB Unbox Event in Bengaluru on March 19. Although, there are some viral pictures of Mohammed Siraj going viral on social media in the 'possible' new kit of RCB. In the pictures the colour combination is spotted as blue and red, although some fans has called it 'photoshopped' and claimed that the original black and red combination from last season is likely to be retained. When is RCB Unbox? Know Date, Time, Live Streaming Online and Ticket Details of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Special Event Ahead of IPL 2024.

Leaked Image of Mohammed Siraj in New RCB Jersey

Bhayy fir wahi red blue 😭🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zZxFQbC4Zx — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) March 19, 2024

Fan Claiming The Viral Picture As Photoshopped

Don't believe in Viral Jersey leaked of RCB. This is the edited pic by Someone. Yes it can be like this but till the official confirmation doesn't believe in anything. and yes BCCI has informed teams to use less black#RCB #IPL2024 #RCBUnbox #RoyalAnnoucement #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/XPAxGCCfzL — CHIKU JI❤️💫 (@MaticKohli251) March 19, 2024

Probable Final Design Of RCB Jersey For IPL 2024

Fan Claims Black and Red Combination In RCB Jersey Likely to be Retained

This is the real one. RCB jersey for IPL 2024 👇 pic.twitter.com/r1IalTyIct — A. (@rcb_itcell) March 19, 2024

