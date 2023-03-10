UP Warriorz have managed to keep Royal Challengers Bangalore under a below-par total at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. After winning the toss, Bangalore were bowled out for 138. Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry 52(39) scored a half-century for RCB-W. Meanwhile, Sophie Ecclestone took four wickets for UP Warriorz. UPW-W will be now hoping to chase this total down comfortably. WPL 2023: Reema Malhotra, Former India Cricketer Says, Multiple Match Winners in Mumbai Indians Makes Them a Complete Team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Bowled Out for 138

