India lost their second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 after Australia defeated them by a dominant 10-wickets during the Pink Ball Day-night Test at Adelaide. The batting of the team was not upto the mark and even Rishabh Pant with his best was not able to salvage something. India go to the third Test at Brisbane with the series tied 1-1. After the Adelaide Test was finished in two and a half days, Pant went out in Adelaide to visit a shopping mall. In a viral video, Pant was spotted playing with a little child. He also posed with the kid in front of the camera. Fans loved his gesture and shared the video on social media. Justin Langer Reveals How Rishabh Pant Turned Into His 'Favourite Person' After Lucknow Super Giants Picked Star Indian Wicketkeeper For INR 27 Crore in IPL Mega Auction (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Adorably Plays With A Little Kid

What a guy is this Rishabh pant yaar.🥹❤️ Today Rishabh pant spotted in a mall in Adelaide, There he met a fan And the way he playing with that fan's little kid.☺️🙌 pic.twitter.com/5G73YZIQem — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)