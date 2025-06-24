India national cricket team vice-captain Rishabh Pant has been sanctioned for his on-field conduct during Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. On Day 3 of the Test match, during the 61st over of England's innings, when Harry Brook and Ben Stokes were batting, Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was seen having a discussion with the umpires, regarding the match-ball's condition. After the umpires refused to change the ball, Rishabh Pant showed his dissent by throwing the ball on the ground. On-field umpires, Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, and fourth umpire Mike Burns brought charges against Rishabh Pant. As per the ICC, "Pant was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel", and since this is a Level 1 breach, Pant needs to bear "a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points." There was no disciplinary hearing as Rishabh Pant has admitted the offence. 'Itne Tameez Se Khelne Ke Chakkar Me..' Rishabh Pant Heard Making Hilarious Comments On Stump Mic While Batting During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Faces Sanctions

India centurion reprimanded for actions during Day 3 of the first #ENGvIND Test.https://t.co/Cd90zQDA9f — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2025

