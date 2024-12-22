Former India national cricket team cricketer and ICC T20 World Cup 2007 winner Robin Uthappa has issued a clarification after the former faced an arrest warrant regarding the provident fund fraud case. The 2007 T20 World Cup winner took to his 'X' (formerly Twitter), where Uthappa clarified all the allegations made against him. Earlier, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which functioned under the Ministry of Labour and Employment of the Government of India, wrote a letter to the Bengaluru police seeking assistance to issue an arrest warrant against Uthappa. The PF Commissioner Gopala Reddy stated that Uthappa is the director of the M/s Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd company and has failed to remit the damages under Section 7A, 14B, and 7Q of the EPF and MP Act, 1952, to the tune of INR 23.36 lakh. Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former India Cricketer Robin Uthappa For Provident Fund Fraud Worth INR 23 Lakh.

Robin Uthappa Clears Air Regarding Provident Fund Fraud Case

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)