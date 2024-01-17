Rohit Sharma has finally made his comeback into the T20I squad of India count as he scored a half-century when the team was in crisis during the India vs Afghanistan third T20I 2024 at Bengaluru. India lost a few wickets quickly with the team struggling at 22/4. Rohit consolidated the innings and then accelerated to take the Men in Blue to a much better position. Along the way he also scored his half-century in 41 deliveries. 'Ek To Idhar Do Zero Ho Chuke Hain' Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Conversation With Umpire Virender Sharma Caught On Stump Mic During IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral!

Rohit Sharma Scores His 30th Half-Century in T20Is

