Rohit Sharma has confirmed that he will play Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Jammu and Kashmir on January 23. The Indian national cricket team captain had hit the nets earlier and joined Mumbai's practice session as well and while addressing the press conference for India's team selection for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and IND vs ENG ODI series, confirmed that he will feature for Mumbai. Mumbai sit in third place on the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 points table with three wins in five matches. Rohit Sharma Trains Hard Ahead of IND vs ENG ODI Series, ICC Champions Trophy 2025; 'Hitman' Unleashes Flurry of Signature Shots in Net Session (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma to Play Mumbai's Next Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match

Rohit Sharma confirms he will play the Ranji Trophy match vs Jammu & kashmir — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) January 18, 2025

