Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable feat when he broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries by scoring his 50th ODI century during the IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After his record-breaking century, in the mid-innings break, Sachin Tendulkar was spotted hugging Virat Kohli and congratulating him on his remarkable feat. Virat Kohli Bows Down to Sachin Tendulkar After Breaking His Record of Most ODI Centuries During IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semifinal, Video Goes Viral!

Sachin Tendulkar Hugs Virat Kohli

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated and hugged Virat Kohli after the 1st innings. pic.twitter.com/aLN0LVo0SE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 15, 2023

