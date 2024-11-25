Pumped up with a win in the ODI series against Australia, the Pakistan national cricket team was up against the Zimbabwe national cricket team in the three-match series. In the first ODI, the Zimbabwe side put up a decent 206-run target which Pakistan’s strong batting line-up was supposed to chase down easily. But rain stopped the play and after losing considerable game-time, Zimbabwe was declared winner via DLS method. Fans trolled the losing Pakistan side with PAK vs ZIM Funny Memes. Check out some of the funniest memes below. ZIM vs PAK 1st ODI 2024: From Ecstacy to Failure, Pakistan Left Stunned by Zimbabwe in Rain Affected 80-Run Defeat.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe >>> BGT

Kaha tha na pak vs zim >>> BGT pic.twitter.com/nIDtQzvEzQ — Rahul Rajput 🇮🇳 (@choklituktuk) November 24, 2024

Fan Speculating Reaction after Watching Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Match

Pak vs zim dekh k aaya h wo pic.twitter.com/omtOlxCEob — ThomasShelby (@Kshtriya786) November 24, 2024

Fan Recalling Zimbabwe’s Record Against Pakistan With Babar Azam in Side

Zim won last ODI and T20I game vs Pak that Babar played in. — Cow Corner (@CowCorner183) November 24, 2024

Fans Calling Zim vs PAK >> Ashes and BGT

Pak vs Zim >>>> Ashes and BGT — Shikhar Singh (@im_shi_khar) November 24, 2024

‘Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Greatest Rivalry’

This is why I call Pak vs Zim the greatest rivalry in cricket Zim just thrashed Pak! 😂 #PAKvsZIM#ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/rdmG54U2Xu — RingAndPitchInsight (@RingAndPitchIns) November 24, 2024

