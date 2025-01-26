Sajid Khan performed WWE star John Cena's trademark 'You Can't See Me' gesture after Jomel Warrican missed a delivery that turned sharply, on Day 2 of the PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 on Sunday, January 26. The ball was pitched outside off and was of a fuller length and JomelWarrican attempted a big slog on the leg side. He then ended up missing the ball that was past the stumps. Sajid Khan then went on to perform the 'You Can't See Me' probably gesturing that Jomel Warrican didn't see that ball and stared at the batter. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Kemar Roach Takes Sensational Diving Catch to Dismiss Saud Shakeel, Suffers Injury During PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Sajid Khan Performs 'You Can't See Me'

