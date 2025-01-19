Sajid Khan's wish of making star cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan perform his 'thigh five-celebration' of fulfilled after the off-spinner took a match-winning five-wicket haul in Pakistan's dominating 127-run victory over West Indies in the first Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Earlier, during the press conference, Sajid made a wish to make Babar and Rizwan do his trademark celebration if he got five wickets in the next innings of West Indies. The off-spinner showcased his class and picked up a five-wicket haul while defending 251 runs. Sajid's five wickets dismantled the West Indies batting attack as the visitors were bundled out for 123 runs and lost the one-sided contest. Sajid Khan was adjudged player of the match for his nine wickets in the first Test. The hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Pakistan Beat West Indies by 127 Runs in PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025; Sajid Khan, Noman Ali Shine as Hosts Gain 1–0 Lead in Two-Match Test Series.

Sajid Khan's Wish Completed!

