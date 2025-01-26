Shah Rukh Khan turned up to attend the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals match in ILT20 2025 on Sunday, January 26. The Bollywood star dressed in a casual white shirt and jeans, who is also the team owner of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, was spotted arriving at the Zayed Cricket Stadium and later waved at the fans who were present at the venue to watch the match. Fans were seen trying to catch a glimpse of SRK and trying to click his pictures. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, however, lost the match by eight wickets as Dubai Capitals chased down a 204-run target with one ball to spare. Spirit of Cricket! Tom Curran Called Back After Bizarre Run Out by Nicholas Pooran During MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants ILT20 2025 Match (Watch Videos).

