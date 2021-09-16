Shaheen Shah Afridi was given the number 10 jersey of the Pakistan national team and he soon received a special congratulatory message from none other Shahid Afridi, who made that jersey famous during his international career.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I'm delighted that the #10 shirt will now be worn by Shaheen."

See his tweet here:

I wore this shirt with great honour and pride, I'm delighted that the #10 shirt will now be worn by Shaheen.who is a truly worthy successor! Shaheen I wish you the very best, continue to rise and wear 🇵🇰 colours with the greatest pride. https://t.co/A6CdfcG467 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 16, 2021

