Fans brought back the popular 'Kohli ko bowling do' (Make Kohli bowl) chant for Virat Kohli during the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match on January 30. Virat Kohli's presence has led to a massive turnout at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the Delhi vs Railways match and even paramilitary forces had to be deployed for extra security. Sections of fans were heard recreating the popular chant, urging Delhi captain Ayush Badoni to have Virat Kohli bowl in the match. The 'Kohli ko bowling do' chant had gone viral during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India where spectators at several venues showcased their desire to watch the star cricketer bowl. '10 Rupay Ke Pepsi, Kohli Bhai Sexy’ Fans Come Up With Special Chant for Virat Kohli at Arun Jaitley Stadium During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match (Watch Video).

Fans Chant 'Kohli Ko Bowling Do' During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Match

Another Video

