Indian batsman Shivam Dube wasn't able to trouble the scorers during the IND vs ENG ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final. Dube got dismissed for a golden duck while facing Chris Jordan. The left-handed batter who is known for his hitting big shots could have made a huge difference to the Indian score in the end. The fans trolled him on social media for his failure and came up with various memes. Some of them are mentioned below: Guyana Rain Funny Memes Go Viral As Repeated Downpour Interrupts Proceedings in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final.

Contribution of Shivam Dube in this T20 WC. pic.twitter.com/ZgtZ1ZdWv9 — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) June 27, 2024

Shivam Dube to opposition bowlers pic.twitter.com/gdYkjgp7yz — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 27, 2024

Shivam Dube footwork against pacers pic.twitter.com/IS7u5EZ6jN — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 27, 2024

