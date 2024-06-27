Repeated rain-related interruptions in the India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final in Guyana left fans frustrated. The Guyana weather has not been great consistently and there was a forecast for rain and the downpour started just hours before the match. It stopped and again started, and this stop-start nature of the rain led to the toss and, eventually, the match having a delayed start. After the match started, there was a slight downpour, and while the umpires continued the game, the rain got heavier, and play had to be halted after eight overs. There were some fans who saw the funny side of this stop-start nature of rain in Guyana and shared some hilarious memes. Take a look at some of them below. Fan Spotted Wearing Pakistan Jersey With Virat Kohli’s Name During IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final in Guyana, Video Goes Viral.

'Ground Staff at Guyana Today'

Rain, Rain Go Away!

Haha

Scenes in Guyana Today

Indian Cricket Fans Everytime It Rains!

Hilarious!

Umpires doing ground inspection for#INDvENG match pic.twitter.com/pvXev9jHoY — Tweeting Quarantino (@rohitadhikari92) June 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)