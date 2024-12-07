Veteran India cricketer Shreyas Iyer shared glimpses of his 30th birthday celebration on his social media handle 'X' (formerly Twitter). The right-handed batter celebrated his birthday with his family. In a video uploaded by Shreyas, the Indian player forgot to blow out the candles before cutting the cake. The 30-year-old celebrated his birthday on December 6. During the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction, Iyer became the second-most expensive player in the tournament's history. The middle-order batter was sold to Punjab Kings for a whopping price of INR 26.75 crore. Shreyas Iyer Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About 'India Star' As He Turns 30.

Shreyas Iyer Thanks Everyone for Birthday Wishes

Entering a new chapter with my favourite people around me. Thank you everyone for your wishes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BIE6mDVKEJ — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) December 7, 2024

