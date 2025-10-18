Shubman Gill and Mitchell Marsh posed with the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series trophy ahead of the series opener. India and Australia, two giants in the modern-day game, will lock horns in what is expected to be a fascinating three-match IND vs AUS ODI series that starts on October 19 in Perth. The IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series is significant for a number of reasons--one of them being that it will be Shubman Gill's first assignment as ODI captain after he replaced Rohit Sharma for the role. Also, the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series will mark the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket. Mitchell Marsh and Shubman Gill posed for a number of pictures with the trophy, which were shared by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on social media. Shubman Gill Opens Up on Leading Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025, Indian Captain Says ‘Won’t Shy Away From Taking Advice From Them’.

Shubman Gill, Mitchell Marsh Pose With Trophy Ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 ODI Series

𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮. 𝙎𝙚𝙩. 𝙍𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙙 🔃#TeamIndia Captain Shubman Gill and Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh meet ahead of the 1️⃣st ODI 🏆#AUSvIND | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/MBPaB2iL0R — BCCI (@BCCI) October 18, 2025

