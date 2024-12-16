Yet again, Shubman Gill failed getting dismissed for one in the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Day 3. Gill looked to play the expansive drive against Mitchell Starc in the third over, where Mitchell Marsh took a stunning catch in the gully region after the bowler invited the batter to play on the rise, bowling a fuller-length delivery, which the Indian opener obliged. FYI, Starc dismissed Gill in the second innings of the Pink-Ball Test. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Second Indian Bowler After Kapil Dev To Pick 50 Wickets Down Under, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

Shubman Gill Fails Yet Again

India lose another. And it is only the 3rd over. Shubman tries to drive one outside off and pays the price. Can't be playing that shot after watching the Australian wickets over the past two days. Gill - c Marsh b Starc 1 (3)#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/t82Cb3Hl51 — M/I Magazine (@M_InfluencerMag) December 16, 2024

