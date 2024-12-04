Days after retiring from Indian cricket, Siddarth Kaul has a new role, as a bank employee at the State Bank of India (SBI). Taking to social media, the former India national cricket team pacer shared a selfie which he captioned, "Office Time." In the picture, he also shared the location of his SBI office, which is on Sector 17 Road, Chandigarh GPO. In no time the picture went viral on social media and it invited a lot of reactions from fans. While some wished him the very best for this new journey, others also hilariously recalled his stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and asked him to forgive ex-owner Vijay Mallya's loan! The 34-year-old had earlier been part of the SBI and had earned a promotion in 2020 as well. Siddarth Kaul Retires: Fast Bowler, Part of Virat Kohli-led 2008 U19 World Cup Winning Team, Announces Retirement from Cricket in India.

Siddarth Kaul Joins SBI After Retiring from Indian Cricket

'Woh Thoda Vijay Mallya ka Loan Maaf Karwa Do'

Bhai aap RCB se bhi khele ho na, Wo thoda @TheVijayMallya saab ka SBI wala loan maaf karwa do — Travis Toe (@Umemeshhh) December 3, 2024

'Please Catch Vijay Mallya'

'All the Very Best'

Congratulations and All the very best 🙌. — keshavArjun damodhar (@keshavArjun138) December 3, 2024

'Love This Kind of Spirit'

Love this kind of spirit ❤️🤌 May you shine bright as the light on your face @iamsidkaul 👍 https://t.co/dhBmVUOgth — 𝐑𝐢𝐳𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧👑ᴾᵃᵗʰᵃᵃⁿ ² (@fromepiglottis) December 3, 2024

Haha

@TheOfficialSBI is going to appoint him in recovery department and Malya Anna is his first case !@RCBTweets #TREASURE https://t.co/G5Iz6NR7Nt — Khas- आदमी (@narendramelodi) December 3, 2024

