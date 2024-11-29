The Delhi High Court recently directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to compensate a customer who lost money in a cyber fraud after clicking on a link he received in SMS. The high court noted "glaring service deficiency" on the part of the bank while ordering compensation. The court also said that unauthorised transactions occurred without the customer sharing any OTPs, thus implying a breach in the bank's security systems. The court further said that SBI was responsible for deficiency in service while terming the bank's security protocols the "most hyped 2-Factor Authentication [2FA]." Delhi High Court Seeks Government Response After HIV Positive Sexual Assault Survivor Moves Court.

HC Says SBI Responsible for Deficiency in Service

