Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by seven runs in the third and final T20I of the three-match series, on Thursday, January 2, 2025. With this, they do get a consolation victory and manage to avoid a whitewash while New Zealand register a 2-1 series win. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 218/5, thanks to Kusal Perera who blazed his way to a maiden T20I century, becoming just the third Sri Lankan to get to the three-figure mark in the shortest format in men's cricket. Captain Charith Asalanka also scored 46 runs off 25 balls with five sixes. In response, New Zealand fell short despite some promising performances, with Rachin Ravindra hitting 69 off 39 while Daryl Mitchell scored 35 off 17 balls. Charith Asalanka took three wickets for Sri Lanka. Kusal Perera Becomes Third Sri Lankan To Score T20I Century, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SL 3rd T20I 2025.

NZ vs SL 3rd T20I Result

